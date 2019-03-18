Italo (XTA) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Italo has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market capitalization of $14,302.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00389477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.01670857 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229263 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004857 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 1,985,634 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

