IslaCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One IslaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IslaCoin has a market capitalization of $257,750.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IslaCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

ISL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official website is www.islacoin.net . IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IslaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IslaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IslaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.