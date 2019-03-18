iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 563.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,484. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-ijk-shares-bought-by-northern-oak-wealth-management-inc.html.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.