iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in February

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 904,404 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 15th total of 633,420 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

OEF stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.30.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

