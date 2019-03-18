iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

EFA stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $72.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

