iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $43.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz-holdings-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.