iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) Shares Sold by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. AT Bancorp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000.

AGZ opened at $112.65 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

