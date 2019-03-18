IQIYI (IQ) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. China Renaissance Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of IQIYI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. New Street Research raised shares of IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of IQIYI to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IQ opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.38. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. IQIYI’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IQIYI by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,470,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in IQIYI by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 424,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

