Investors Sell Shares of Worldpay (WP) on Strength (WP)

Investors sold shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $466.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $552.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Worldpay had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. Worldpay traded up $9.83 for the day and closed at $108.51

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Worldpay in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $5,889,247.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Worldpay by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Worldpay by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

