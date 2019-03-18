Investors Sell Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) on Strength (SCHD)

Traders sold shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $11.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $146.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded up $0.26 for the day and closed at $52.53

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,121,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 193,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 804,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

