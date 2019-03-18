Investors Sell Sempra Energy (SRE) on Strength (SRE)

Investors sold shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on strength during trading on Monday. $21.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sempra Energy had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $124.65

Several research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

In other news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $117,760.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $942,429 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 768.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

