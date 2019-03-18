Investors Buy iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) on weakness during trading on Monday. $53.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $194.71

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,367,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 881.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/investors-buy-ishares-u-s-healthcare-etf-iyh-on-weakness.html.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.