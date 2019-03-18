Investors Buy 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $37.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $81.98
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.