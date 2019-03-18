Traders bought shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $37.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.68 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS traded down ($0.11) for the day and closed at $81.98

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC) on Weakness” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/investors-buy-1st-tr-nasdaq-1-shs-qtec-on-weakness.html.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.