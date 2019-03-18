Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ: ABTX):

3/13/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/9/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/1/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Brean Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.26 price target on the stock.

2/28/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

2/28/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

2/14/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2019 – Allegiance Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ABTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,257. The company has a market capitalization of $785.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 18,273 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $695,287.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul P. Egge acquired 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,234.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,682 and sold 36,561 shares valued at $1,367,567. Company insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

