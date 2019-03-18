Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ABB (ABBN)

ABB (VTX: ABBN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 20.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 18.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 21 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 21 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 20.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 18.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 21 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 18.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 20.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2019 – ABB was given a new CHF 17.50 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

