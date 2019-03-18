Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (XSLV)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0389 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Shares of XSLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 701,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,165. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $51.25.
