Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0389 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 701,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,165. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (XSLV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/invesco-sp-smallcap-low-volatility-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-xslv.html.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.