Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3444 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of GHII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 9,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.33.

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Ghi Florida Corp, formerly Gold Horse International, Inc, operates, controls and owns the construction, hotel and real estate development businesses in the People’s Republic of China of the Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Real Estate Development Co, Ltd.( Jin Ma Real Estate), Inner Mongolia Jin Ma Construction Co, Ltd.

