Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3444 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Shares of GHII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. 9,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.33.
Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
