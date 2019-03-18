Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (SPHB)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 47,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,180. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $45.92.

