Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2236 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.34. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $29.99.

