Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.67. 4,983,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,225. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BKLN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/invesco-senior-loan-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-bkln.html.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.