Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (PXLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,758. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

