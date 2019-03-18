Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $178.35 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

