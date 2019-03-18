Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (PBND) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of PBND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09.
