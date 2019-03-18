Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA IIGV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 21,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

