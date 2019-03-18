Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PICB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 7,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

