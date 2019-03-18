Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
PICB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 7,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,022. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22.
Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
