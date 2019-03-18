Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,440. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

