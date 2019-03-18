Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0738 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,187. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

