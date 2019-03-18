Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BSCK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,965. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

