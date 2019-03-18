Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

