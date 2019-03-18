Internet of Things (ITT) Shares Down 11.1%

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) shares dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 459,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 256,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

About Internet of Things (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

