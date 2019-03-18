Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.57. 254,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,270. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold acn” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.84.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

