Intellectus Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 30.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in First Solar by 47.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.35. 187,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $64,330.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

