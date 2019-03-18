Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,414,000 after buying an additional 1,670,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,811,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,704,000 after buying an additional 106,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after buying an additional 244,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 938,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,973,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.22. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,602. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,121.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. OTR Global cut Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.59.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

