Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.61. 54,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,394. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.95.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total transaction of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,130 shares of company stock valued at $39,063,084. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

