Insperity Inc (NSP) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Insperity worth $53,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Insperity to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.22 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 126.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.
In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,974 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,882. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.