Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) CAO Sells $149,896.12 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CAO David Gionco sold 13,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $149,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Gionco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, David Gionco sold 1,381 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $15,632.92.

On Monday, February 25th, David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89.

Shares of STML opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.12. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) CAO Sells $149,896.12 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/insider-selling-stemline-therapeutics-inc-stml-cao-sells-149896-12-in-stock.html.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.