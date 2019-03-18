Insider Selling: Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) CAO Sells $149,896.12 in Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CAO David Gionco sold 13,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $149,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Gionco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, David Gionco sold 1,381 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $15,632.92.
- On Monday, February 25th, David Gionco sold 8,563 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $103,012.89.
Shares of STML opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.12. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.55.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
About Stemline Therapeutics
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.