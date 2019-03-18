Insider Selling: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Insider Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRU traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,783. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

