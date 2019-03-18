Insider Selling: Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) VP Sells 2,358 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Donna M. Easterly sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $225,589.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at $286,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PNW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 846,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 152.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,162,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.36 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

