Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.54, for a total transaction of C$1,238,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$641,882.30.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 132,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,311. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of C$37.60 and a one year high of C$50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.89000001592774 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

