Insider Selling: Neenah Inc (NP) VP Sells 453 Shares of Stock

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $28,765.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neenah stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,443,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,951,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Neenah by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,025,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Neenah by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,442,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Neenah by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 783,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,357,000 after buying an additional 73,295 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

