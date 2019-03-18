Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NTRA) Insider Sells $479,031.56 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $479,031.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,486.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,043 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 507 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $6,281.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1,214.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $135,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Natera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Natera by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

