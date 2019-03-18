Insider Selling: Man Group PLC (EMG) Insider Sells £275,904.56 in Stock

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 202,871 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £275,904.56 ($360,518.18).
Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Monday. Man Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.35 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 4.06 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
