Insider Selling: FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Director Sells $572,967.50 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Michael T. Smith sold 11,290 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $572,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.11. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

