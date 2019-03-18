Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $24.53 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Exelixis by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 175,732 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Exelixis by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

