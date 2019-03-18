Insider Selling: BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Director Sells 17,887 Shares of Stock

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $101,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.79. 2,006,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.37. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,126,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after buying an additional 1,663,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,249,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,180,000 after buying an additional 3,742,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,261,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,391,000 after buying an additional 506,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BGC Partners by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after buying an additional 3,252,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/insider-selling-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp-director-sells-17887-shares-of-stock.html.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.