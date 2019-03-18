Insider Selling: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Insider Sells 44,619 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $3,057,740.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,426.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,751. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,447,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

