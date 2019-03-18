Insider Selling: Andersons Inc (ANDE) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. 2,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,025. Andersons Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Andersons had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $812.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,119,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

