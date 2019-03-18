Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (SYNL) CEO Purchases $16,445.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $16,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,208.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.25. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synalloy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Synalloy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Synalloy during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synalloy by 320.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

