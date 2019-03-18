Insider Buying: Plug Power Inc (PLUG) CEO Acquires $29,977.84 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh purchased 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 465,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.20 on Monday. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.02%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 56,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

