Insider Buying: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.29 per share, with a total value of $285,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,160,491.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $119.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $278.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $59.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright set a $281.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

